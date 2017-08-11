3 dead in Durham region from drug overdoses, fentanyl suspected

They say three men died in the early hours of Friday morning, though not all the deaths are related.

Two of the men, one in his 30s and one in his 40s, were found in the same apartment in Ajax, Ont.

They say all three deaths involved drugs that may have been mixed with another substance, possibly fentanyl.

“These drugs have been rearing their heads in a lot of the calls that we receive as frontline officers”, Tudos said, pointing to 12 non-fatal overdoses that Durham police officers responded to in the past two weeks.

Police said a male in his 20s was also found dead in Bowmanville in the Courtice area east of Oshawa.

Tudos said that a recent spike in drug overdoses is a concern to Durham police, as well as other police services in the GTA.

Frontline supervisors and special units carry naloxone kits, which contain a drug that temporarily reverses an opioid overdose, Tudos said.

Toronto police issued a public safety alert last month after four people died of suspected opioid overdoses over three days. Police were called there at 3:45 a.m.

Police say that both the man and the woman were initially reported to be unconscious, however they were in a semi-conscious state when officers arrived on scene. Though their status is not known, police say that their condition improved once they arrived at the hospital.

“We are trying our best to try to combat the issue but I think the main thing is trying to educate people about these drugs and showing them just how unsafe they can be”, Tudos said.

As part of Toronto’s Overdose Action Plan, health officials have also vowed to explore emergency bulk purchasing of naloxone for quicker distribution to those in need.