3 terrorists part of ISI-Khalistan Liberation Force module arrested in MP

A module of the ISI and the Khalistan Liberation Force has been busted by the Madhya Pradesh ATS. They were identified as Balkar Singh (45), Satindar Singh (26) and Balvindar Singh (22).

They were picked up from Dabra, Chinoor and Thatipur in Gwalior.

On Thursday, they were presented by the Punjab State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) in a court in Ajnala in Amritsar district that sent them in six days’ remand of the police. The BSF had also arrested two carriers of KLF Maan Singh and Sher Singh as they had reached the site to receive the consignment of automatic arms and ammunition near the worldwide border. Two aides of the trio, Mann Singh and Sher Singh, were arrested by the Ramdas police in Amritsar on May 21.

The spokesperson said Cheema, who had come to India from Canada earlier this year, had travelled to Gwalior, along with Maan Singh and one other, to collect the pistols, which they meant to be used in Punjab to carry out attacks on “anti- panthic forces and individuals”.

The militants had supplied three pistols to Maan Singh and Gurpreet Singh, both residents of Jeewanwala village in Faridkot district and Simarjit Singh of Kamaalpur village in Ludhiana district, who were arrested earlier in connection with the May 21 seizure.

Investigations had started in May after the BSF had intercepted a consignment of arms and ammunition from near the global border in Amritsar and it was found to be supplied by the ISYF.

Upon questioning the three, the Punjab Police came to know the trio living in the Gwalior district of MP were key links in the KLF’s arms supply chain.

Sources in the security establishment said that while it is too early to call it a revival of militancy, it is clearly a worrying sign.

The three allegedly have links with Pakistan-based International Sikh Youth Federation chief Lakhbir Singh Rode. They were trained in using AK-47s and other weapons and had visited Lahore in 2016.