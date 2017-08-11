36 dead, 13 injured in China road accident

BEIJING (AP) – A passenger coach crashed into the wall of an expressway tunnel in China’s northwest, killing at least 36 people and injuring 13 others, official media reported Friday.

The accident occurred in northwestern China’s Shaanxi Province when a bus hit a wall in the Qinling tunnel on the Xi’an-Hanzhong Expressway, reported CGTN.

The injured have been rushed to the hospital and rescue work is underway.

The coach had left the city of Chengdu en route to Luoyang when it crashed in Shaanxi province just before midnight (16:00 GMT Thursday).

Deadly road accidents are common in China, which saw more than 180,000 traffic accidents and 58,000 deaths in 2015.

Beijing has vowed to clamp down on unsafe driving, but the rapid growth in vehicle ownership and relatively lax checks on driving ability have made it hard to curb the number of accidents, especially on rural roads.