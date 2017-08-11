49ers preseason: 5 biggest storylines to watch

A season of NFL Game Pass will cost you $99, which includes all pre-season games, all regular season games on-demand, plus an added on-demand library of games dating back to 2009. “It’s the first [game]”. We’re not game-planning it.

“You kind of have an idea of how this is going to be in camp”, Shanahan continued. Smith was a tad better in that game going 23-for-42 for 232 yards, one touchdown and one pick, but his performance wasn’t almost enough to get the job done. The opportunities we do get, you just want to go out and play ball.

If you want to watch 49ers vs Chiefs online, CBS All Access is one way to do it. Forget things. … But as you continue getting better with more reps, the easier it comes. You ask these guys to do a lot of different things. That’s what they’re there for. He appeared in 41 games over four seasons at the University of Iowa.

Success or failure by the starting offense against the 49ers or in any of their three subsequent preseason games won’t guarantee Smith and the Chiefs anything when they begin the regular season on September 7 against the Patriots in New England. That’s particularly true for Friday night’s game.

Brian Hoyer will be the 49ers starting quarterback in 2017. In any case, the plan is for the starters to be on the sideline when the second quarter begins.

Another rookie fighting for a final spot on the depth chart, the speedy Bolden Jr has outplayed DeAndre Smelter and Aaron Burbridge, two players who have been in Niners camp over the past few years. That much we know. I think Vance has turned it up for us. I would love to see us keep that going. Besides, this is the first preseason game, so what we are really watching for is whether or not the first team can come off the field with a lead. You can watch 49ers vs Chiefs online with most streaming and mobile devices.

Smith will be replaced by Tyler Bray.