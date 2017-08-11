9-year-old wants to be NASA’s ‘planetary protection officer’

And it appears young Jack’s efforts were not in vain as he not only received a letter from NASA’s planetary science director Jim Green but also a phone call from NASA’s planetary research director, Jonathan Rall at NASA Headquarters in Washington, congratulating him on his interest in the position.

A nine-year-old has applied to be a “Guardian of the Galaxy” for the North American Space Agency (Nasa). Considering himself a Guardian of the Galaxy, Jack Davis asserted that despite his young age, he is fit for the job.

In his letter, he lists his qualifications: his sister always tells him he’s an alien; he’s “seen nearly all the space movies and alien movies [he] can see”; and he plans on watching “Men in Black” soon. But Jack doesn’t want that to stop NASA from considering him.

“I hear you are a Guardian of the Galaxy”, he began.

“My sister says I am an alien also”, Jack wrote in the hand-written letter dated August 3.

“We are always looking for bright future scientists and engineers to help us, so I hope you will study hard and do well in school”. The employee will actually be accountable for serving to prevent NASA from damaging other worlds just as much as they are guarding the Earth.