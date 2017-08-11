A silent 10-minute song is storming the iTunes charts – why?

Frantically scrolling through your music to find a song is no longer an issue with Samir Rezhami’s song of silence. So why are people buying it?

The 10-minute completely silent track called “A a a a a Very Good Song” by Samir Mezrahi has become a success, sitting at number 30 (at time of writing) on the U.S. download charts due to its ability to fix a common annoyance with Apple’s music player.

The composition, though actually just minutes of nothing but silence, is nothing short of genius, as buyers can attest.

The question now is whether or not Apple will remove the track from the iTunes Store. If you’ve ever plugged your phone into your vehicle music system, you’d know why it’s annoying for the same song to start playing every single time.

iPhones automatically play music alphabetically and many users of iPhones have probably developed an aversion to songs starting with the letter A for this reason. Its 10-minute duration gives iPhone owners enough time to line up the songs that they want to hear for their trip and also saves users from hearing the opening lines of the same song whenever they simply want to charge their iPhone in their vehicle.

For a good number of iTunes users, those benefits are enough to shell out $0.99 for the blank track. For Apple Music users, they can also add the song to their library as part of their subscription.