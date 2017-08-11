Aaron Carter Asks Out Chloe Grace Moretz: ‘The Crush Is Mutual’

About 15 minutes later, 29-year-old Carter asked again.

Like all of us, Chloe Grace Mortez fell hard for early aughts pint-size sensation Aaron Carter after laying eyes on the toe-headed pre-teen during his “Aaron’s Party” peak. Carter wrote on Twitter to Moretz. “The crush is mutual”, complete with the heart eyes emoji. “Who knows, maybe we’ll meet?” she said.

As with all things on the Internet, Carter-who recently opened up about being bisexual-caught wind of the star’s interview and took to Twitter on Wednesday to make sure she knew exactly how he felt.

Aaron Carter is wasting no time moving on from his ex, Madison Parker.

Carter’s romantic request comes after he revealed that he is “really looking forward to the future” whether it “be with a man or a woman”. Sources tell TMZ, Carter parted ways with his girlfriend days before the big reveal, and a representative for the singer confirmed the break-up was mutual, adding, the exes “love each other and respect one another dearly”.