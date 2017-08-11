Aaron Rodgers Has Some Tickets For You

So the thought is that there’s one more member of the family that could be Tyrion, whose mother died in childbirth – just like Jon’s and Daenerys’s – and who seemed to tame dragons pretty easily. That restaurant is unnamed, but I can tell you that it’s Chives.

Legendary Hall of Famer Brett Favre was in Green Bay Wednesday night to receive the Distinguished Service Achievement Award at the 19th annual Lee Remmel Sports Awards banquet at the Swan Club in De Pere. Rodgers’ extensive resume already includes six Pro Bowl selections, two All-Pro nods and two NFL MVP honors, but Favre sees the potential for his replacement to exceed his own legacy if Rodgers continues to play at the level he’s at. Favre went to a second Super Bowl but lost, and Rodgers hasn’t been back despite eight straight playoff appearances. Defensively, [coordinator] Dom Capers – I think he’s excellent at making a defense opportunistic. A bold prediction to me would be the Rams winning the Super Bowl. “That’s not a popular choice; that’s being realistic”.

By the way, Rodgers made those comments in regards to Patriots quarterback Tom Brady turning 40 last week.

(Favre) “Why stop at 40?” Favre said. “He moves around as well as anyone in the game right now”. That’s big. The less you’re hit.

“And I think Aaron – what is Aaron, 33?” Six, seven years from now, far down the road.