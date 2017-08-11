Aaron Sidwell to quit EastEnders

This comes after several of the show’s younger cast inadvertently let the cat out of the bag about an “EastEnders” exit, after a number of its stars – including Aaron – uploaded photos and videos to social media showing them celebrating at someone’s leaving party.

Steven Beale rumbled Max Branning’s secret relationship with Fi Browning in tonight’s EastEnders – but he’s keeping the knowledge to himself for now.

With Cora Cross persuading Lauren to stay with Tanya, Steven will put what he knows to Max and encourage him to stop Lauren from going?

And now, it’s been revealed that Aaron Sidwell is leaving and his departure is going to play before the end of the summer.

But there’s good news in store for viewers of the show as it’s been confirmed by EastEnders bosses that Aaron (who plays the character) is leaving the show.

He lied to Lauren that he has a brain tumour, with Max also lying that Steven only has three months to live.

“We wish Aaron all the very best for the future”. However, he later returned in 2016 with Lauren and Louie and Ian quickly forgave Steven and welcome him back into the family home.

A source said: “Obviously this storyline has caused a lot of controversy”.

The Sun are reporting that he may be looking to take part in the West End production of Wicked.

“The outcome of the storyline is being kept under wraps”.

He’s also been having an affair with her sister Lauren, while their dad Max has been toying with his emotions after discovering that he’s been lying about his illness. Are you team Lauren or team Steven?