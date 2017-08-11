Abandoned Houston baby found covered in ants, blood

“Bro.that’s insane. Somebody left their baby out here.you gotta call 911, bro”, John Baldwin said as he recorded the moments after the discovery: He was among two men walking to work around 5 a.m.at the complex off Red Oak Drive. Harris County appointees discovered that the young lady was not as much as a hour old when she was found, as indicated by the news station. Deputies credit a man living at the apartment for finding the newborn, before he went off to work.

Just a few days after a NY family found an abandoned baby in the trash, another abandoned baby has been discovered in Texas. “I looked down. I said, ‘Oh, man, there is a baby right here, ‘” recalled Albert Peterson, who found the girl. Another passerby first heard the baby’s muffled cries. “So I picked her up”. A resident at the Texas apartment complex found the crying baby around 5 a.m.in a flower bed behind some bushes. Peterson says it was not hard for detectives to find the mother.

She “had mucus and blood and all kinds of stuff all over her body”, Peterson said. “You see her footprints on the ground”.

Investigators say there was a trail of blood that led them to the mother’s apartment, where they found her and a man. Authorities aren’t sure if he’s the father. The Washington Post reports the baby later was transported to another hospital, but she is in stable condition. They admit, though, that things could have been much worse if it wasn’t for Peterson.

Harris County Deputy Thomas Gilliland deemed is a “miracle” the baby was found alive. “It would be more of a homicide”.

The infant, meanwhile, is under observation at a local hospital. She will be turned over to CPS. If that is not possible, the child will be placed in a foster home, according to KTRK.

Officials hope to place her with a family member.

“No one has to abandon a child again”, deputies said.