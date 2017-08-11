Abbott lauds ex-Gov. Mark White as ‘devoted’ to Texas

Former Governor Mark White has died at the age of 77. White said he tried to model his education platform on what his mother, a former first-grade teacher, had said of her classroom experience.

White was the 43rd governor of Texas from 1983 to 1987.

White championed public education reform that included the landmark no-pass, no play policy for Texas high school athletes. The law also put a limit on class sizes and guaranteed pay raises for teachers, “legislation that required a tax hike and ultimately cost White a chance at reelection”, the Chronicle said. The no-pass, no-play initiative, which barred students from playing school sports if they were failing a class, was a politically tricky and unpopular move in a state insane about its high school football.

“Mark’s impact on Texas will not soon be forgotten, and his legacy will live on through all that he achieved as Governor”.

Governor Greg Abbott on Sunday ordered flags to be flown at half-staff, and in a statement praised his predecessor for his devotion to educating children. White. He leaves behind a wife, two sons and a daughter.

He graduated with a business degree from Baylor University and earned a law degree from the Baylor law school. He worked in private practice in Houston, and served as the attorney general and secretary of state before he was elected governor. Clements came back to beat White four years later. In 1978, he ran for Texas attorney general and ran TV ads of a slamming prison door to burnish tough-on-crime credentials, even though the office he would win had little prosecutorial authority. Baker would go on to serve in the cabinets of Republican presidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush.

White struggled with numerous same issues that have faced Texas governors for generations. In 2014, Houston ISD named an elementary school after White. The former governor attended the opening ceremony in December 2016.

A state district judge blocked the provision before the state supreme court ruled that it was a legitimate function of the state’s goal to provide quality education. Mr.

Gov. Mark White left office in 1987, but continued to care about education for the rest of his life. “He was an impressive man with a wonderful sense of humor”.

“I just spoke with Linda Gale White to express our sorrow for the passing of a great Texan & long time friend”, Abbott said on Twitter. Mark served the Lone Star State with enthusiasm and dedication.