Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF) Stake Increased by State Street Corp

Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. It worsened, as 98 investors sold AMGN shares while 488 reduced holdings. The company has market cap of $678.80 million. The stock rose 0.14% or $1.35 reaching $991.19 per share. About 1.09 million shares traded.

Since February 28, 2017, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $3.65 million activity. It has outperformed by 20.71% the S&P500. Carroll Finance Assocs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $23.29 ANF’s total market value is presently $0. Prologis, Inc. Going from the most negative analyst price target to above consensus is one thing. About 802,113 shares traded. (NYSE:ANF) has declined 47.82% since August 9, 2016 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.52% the S&P500.The move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $705.33 million company. Jefferies Group LLC set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.21. Abercrombie & Fitch now has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.85. (NYSE:ANF) shares were last seen up 0.20% at $10.24, which is 15.36% higher than the previous trading session. Therefore 14% are positive. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, March 14 report. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, May 27 report. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Monday, June 12 by RBC Capital Markets.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ANF shares. (NYSE:ANF) earned “Underperform” rating by FBR Capital on Tuesday, November 15. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, July 29.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q4 2016. Its up 0.09, from 0.97 in 2016Q3. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) rating on Friday, May 26. Blackrock Fund Advsrs invested in 0.01% or 5.53M shares.

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF) by 79.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. Any way you dice it, a dip below $9.97 a share would be very bad news for ANF’s technical picture in the near-term. ANF’s ROI is 1.80% while GES has a ROI of -0.60%. Rand Wealth Limited Liability Co holds 0.35% or 22,905 shares in its portfolio. A stock price loss will yield a negatively weighted alpha. Hbk Invests Limited Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Credit Suisse maintained Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

Among 28 analysts covering Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Wunderlich raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF)’s price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is 7.68. On average, equities analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Company will post ($0.30) EPS for the current fiscal year. (NYSE:ANF) for 73,504 shares. 383,787 are owned by Schwab Charles Inv. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Com has 893,262 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. The stock of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Vetr lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.38 target price on the stock.in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Short Interest in Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF) Increases By 33.5%” was originally published by Community Financial News and is the property of of Community Financial News. The stock exchanged hands 1.96 Million shares versus average trading capacity of 4.09 Million shares. It also reduced Fidelity Natl Information Sv (Put) (NYSE:FIS) stake by 34,100 shares and now owns 68,300 shares. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $1.17M was sold by Pajonas Thomas L. BHATT PRAT also sold $537,050 worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2016Q3. Aqr Cap Management reported 672,532 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 0.21% or 2.16M shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers L P reported 10,000 shares stake. Lbmc Inv Advsr Ltd accumulated 0.08% or 3,480 shares. Orbitronix Lp, a California-based fund reported 80,000 shares. Oppenheimer &, a New York-based fund reported 531,231 shares. Hl Financial Services Ltd Liability Co has 104,426 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. State Street Corporation has 11.69M shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 0% or 88,652 shares in its portfolio. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 475 were accumulated by Hartford Fincl Management. Himax Technologies, Inc. (HIMX) recently closed with rise of 1.54% to its 20-Day Simple Moving Average.