Achieving upper end of 6.75-7.5 per cent GDP hard: Economic Survey

The November demonetisation took a toll on the Indian economy with the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) during the fourth quarter, ending March this year, falling sharply to 6.1 per cent from seven per cent in the previous quarter while growth for entire 2016-17 also declined correspondingly. The Survey said the forecast for GDP reflects “greater risks to the downside”.

The survey said that inflation is expected to remain below the Reserve Bank of India’s 4 per cent target.

“The Survey cautions that anxiety reigns because a series of deflationary impulses are weighing on an economy, yet to gather its full momentum and still away from its potential”.

It further pointed out that the twin balance sheet problem – at the end of banks and corporates – more attractive interest rates for borrowers in the bond market and from non- banking financial institutions are other reasons for slow bank credit growth. For Outlook for Prices & Inflation 2017-18, the Survey notes the outlook for inflation in the near-term will be determined by a number of proximate factors, including the outlook for capital flows and exchange rate which in turn will be influenced by the outlook and policy in advanced economies, especially the United States; the recent nominal exchange rate appreciation; the monsoon; the introduction of the GST; the 7th Pay Commission awards; likely farm loan waivers; and the output gap. It further added that there is considerable scope for monetary policy easing.

However, it shifted its monetary policy stance from accommodative to neutral in February 2017 and cut the repo rate by 25 basis points in August 2017.

Since then all the new factors- real exchange rate appreciation, farm loan waivers, increasing stress to balance sheet in power, telecom, agricultural stress and transitional challenges from implementing the GST – impart a deflationary bias to activity, the Survey said.

The document adds that a growing confidence that macro-economic stability has become entrenched is evident because of a series of government and RBI actions and also because structural changes in the oil market have reduced the risk of sustained price increases.

“The GST is expected, on balance, to reduce prices because of the lower incidence of taxation compared to the combined incidence of central and state taxes previously”, it said.

The economic survey further said that India’s fiscal deficit gap may decline to 3.2% of the GDP in FY18.

The survey also said that it is uncertain how the government’s own finances will play out during the current financial year. Nominal GDP growth accelerated post demonetisation.