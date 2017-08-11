Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $132000 Position in Ameren Corporation (AEE)

Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Ameren Corporation by 367.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,537,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,394,090,000 after buying an additional 885,912 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Assoc Md owns 0% invested in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) for 473,514 shares. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,712,000 after buying an additional 37,386 shares during the last quarter. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can accumulated 3.85M shares. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren Corporation by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,234,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,735,000 after buying an additional 595,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Ameren Corporation by 989.9% in the first quarter. Tower Capital (Trc) owns 0% invested in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) for 300 shares. Aberdeen Asset Public Ltd Company Uk has 67,779 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. About shares traded. Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) has risen 17.42% since August 8, 2016 and is uptrending. The stock touched 52-week High of $57.65 on 08/07/17 and 52-week Low of $46.84 on 10/12/16. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s price-to-sales ratio was noted 3.90 in contrast with an overall industry average of 2.79. Ameren Corporation earnings have risen with an annualized rate of 8.6% over the last 5 years. The analysts estimated EPS for the higher end at 1.53 and lower end at 1.47 while the year ago reported earnings per share was 1.47. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Ameren Corporation had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 10.56%. The value of the company’s investment in Ameren Corporation decreased from $15,000 to $2,000 decreasing 86.7% quarter to quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ameren Corporation will post $2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AEE shares.

05/14/2015 – Ameren Corporation was downgraded to “hold” by analysts at Zacks. Barclays Capital upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $55 target in Monday, April 4 report. The company was downgraded on Monday, June 26 by Goldman Sachs. (The) lowered shares of Ameren Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company.in a research report on Monday, June 26th. The stock of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) earned “Hold” rating by Argus Research on Monday, April 4. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock now has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.75. Another trade for 1,024 shares valued at $55,542 was made by Lindgren Mark C on Tuesday, February 28. The average 1-year price target for (ES) reveals an average price target of $62.25 per share. The institutional investor acquired 5,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Let’s take an assessment at how Ameren Corporation (AEE) has been performing. The Company’s subsidiaries include Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company (ATXI). It operates through four segments. The Ameren Missouri segment includes all of the operations of Ameren Missouri. Illinois-based Blair William Il has invested 0% in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE). Stifel reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE).