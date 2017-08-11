Actor Nithiin’s ‘LIE’ is a hit among his U.S. fans

Hanu Raghavapudi came up with an entirely different script for a routine story which is involved in a crime thriller.

The film is produced by Ram Achanta, Gopichand Achanta, and Anil Sunkara under their banner 14 Reels Entertainment whereas the music is scored by Mani Sharma. Megha Akash and Arjun Sarja will be seen in the lead roles.Many filmgoers have shared their verdict on twitter about LIE movie.

Nithin will be seen in a stylish look before ever. Nithin is playing an NRI role who visits from to India on a objective. While his journey he faces various challenges with gangsters and he unknowingly trapped into some issues.

Chaitra (Megha Akash) is introduced as a chirpy girl, who grows up dreaming to become a billionaire and regularly pens down her ambitions in a diary. Actor Arjun is playing the role of Padmabham, the antagonist role in this film. The balance of suspense and love track was just flawless in this film.

Audience feedback is excellent for this film. The action sequences in the film are touted to be hi-octane impressive series of punches and kicks. Also, Manisharma’s music and background music are the highlights of this film. The film too has been shot in US mostly and will impress the United States of America audience big time feels the makers. We will update LIE movie box-office collections here. The actor is hopeful that the film’s collections at the USA box office would surpass that of his A Aa. However, this time Arjun who played Nithin’s savior in “Sri Anjaneyam” is playing his nemesis in LIE. Director is successful in maintaining suspense till the end. Nithiin has done a good work as A.Satyam. Later, the entry of the heroine Megha happens.