ADP CEO Likens Bill Ackman to ‘Spoiled Brat’ in Scathing Interview

The CEO of Automatic Data Processing Inc ADP.O slammed investor William Ackman on Thursday, likening the hedge fund manager to a “spoiled brat”, and skewering the billionaire’s research efforts into the payroll processor.

Ackman’s Pershing Square hedge fund initially wanted five seats along with Rodriguez’s ouster, ADP had claimed, but settled for less after ADP declined to extend its August 10 deadline for submitting board candidates. “I’ve never asked anybody for an extension”, Rodriguez said.

But Rodriguez wasn’t even done, he also threw shade at Ackman’s disastrous move to “fix” JC Penney with a new CEO (“Bringing in his handpicked CEO who completely destroyed the company would make us think twice about wanting to listen to Bill Ackman’s advice”), heavily intimated that the Ack-Man has grown lazy and then outright accused him of being a social media bully. “The board shows up on time and shows up prepared”.

Over the last two months, Pershing Square has built an 8 percent stake in ADP through derivative contracts.

The hedge fund is planning a presentation to detail its plans on August 17.

“The whole thing has been was baffling and a surreal experience”, Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said ADP, the outsourcer handling paychecks for about 26 million Americans, was unwilling to accommodate Ackman’s repeated requests for extensions of the Thursday deadline for nominating directors.

“What it feels like is that I’m negotiating with someone about buying a used auto”, Rodriguez said, not a company with $48.2 billion in market valuation.

Instead, Rodriguez said Ackman threatened the company by sending videos tied to the hedge fund’s successful investment in Canadian Pacific, along with threats to embarrass the CEO. “I’m directly saying he doesn’t know what he’s talking about”, Rodriguez said.

“ADP is a dividend aristocrat”, Rodriguez notes, having paid for 42 years.

Pershing Square declined to comment on Rodriguez’s comments to CNBC, saving its response for a conference call it previously planned on August 17 to discuss its ADP investment.

