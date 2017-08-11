AECOM (ACM) Releases FY17 Earnings Guidance

1 is equivalent to a buy rating, 3 a hold rating, and 5 a sell rating. Equities analysts expect that AECOM will post $2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zacks Investment Research downgraded AECOM from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. UBS AG fixed a $38.00 price objective on AECOM and issued the company a "buy" recommendation in a analysis note on Mon, Jun 26th.

On 1/4/2017 Frederick W Werner, Insider, sold 44,928 with an average share price of $37.15 per share and the total transaction amounting to $1,669,075.20.

On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had profit of 64 cents. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://transcriptdaily.com/2017/08/10/aecom-acm-shares-bought-by-john-g-ullman-associates-inc-updated.html. Webster Bank N.A. now owns 4,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.24 and a 200 day moving average of $34.19. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.34. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 12.0% in the second quarter. More interesting news about Aecom (NYSE:ACM) were released by: Cleveland.com and their article: “AECOM wins top prize in AIA sandcastle competition second year in a row (photos)” published on August 06, 2017 as well as Nasdaq.com’s news article titled: “AECOM (ACM) in Focus: Stock Moves 8% Higher” with publication date: August 09, 2017. LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of AECOM in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Ltd. now owns 3,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in AECOM by 78.0% in the first quarter.

As of quarter end Jpmorgan Chase & Co had acquired 163,910 shares growing its position 129,063.0%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.10.

Trading volume for AECOM was 1,451K on Thursday. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aecom for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.02B market cap company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of AECOM by 1.4% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its position in AECOM by 114.4% in the first quarter. Revenue for the quarter also did not kill consensus, coming in at $4.43 Billion, compared to the consensus of 4.47 Billion. The stock, as of recent close, has shown weekly upbeat performance of 6.11% which was maintained at 4.08% in 1-month period, and is p down -6.90% in this year. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Equity analyst Sterne Agee CRT starting coverage on the stock with an initial rating of “Buy” and establishing a price target of $38.00.

AECOM, launched on January 31, 1980, is involved in designing, building, financing and operating infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. The Company’s divisions include design and consulting services, construction services (CS) and management services (MS). The Company’s DCS segment is engaged in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design services to commercial and government clients in major end markets, such as transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, water and government.