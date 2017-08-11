Air Pollution Advisory Extended For Vancouver, Willamette Valley

The air quality index states that at an unhealthy level air quality level, “Everyone may begin to experience health effects; members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects”.

The wildfire smoke in Washington state has been extreme for days now, and many are wondering just when the air might clear out.

The department on Wednesday issued an air quality advisory for the communities of Prospect, Shady Cove and areas around Crater Lake National Park due to wildfire smoke.

Air quality levels have been declared unhealthy for sensitive groups, and the Southwest Clean Air Agency, which enforces air quality standards in Southwest Washington, extended an air quality advisory for all of Southwest Washington until Friday.

Tonight the winds are forecasted to switch to the west-northwest and northwest, which may bring smoke back into the Klamath Basin, Chiloquin and Fort Klamath areas from the Spruce Lake, Blanket Creek and Flounce fires.

Air quality has been progressively getting worse in the city of Missoula as well, climbing from moderate on Monday to Unhealthy on Thursday morning.

The northeast portion of Jackson County is known for outdoor recreation and officials said it’s important that people know air quality conditions before heading out for the weekend.