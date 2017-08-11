Alabama judge: law criminalizing teacher-student sex unconstitutional

A judge says Alabama’s law barring any school employee from having sex with any student is overbroad and unconstitutional.

The judge dismissed both charges without prejudice on constitutional grounds on Thursday, WHNT reports.

At issue was, “whether or not the parties were consenting adults, whether the school employees were in any position of authority, in fact, over the students, and whether the school employees, in fact, abused any position of authority they had to coerce, groom, or otherwise obtain the illegitimate consent of the alleged victims”.

Because the cases involve a state statute, the Alabama Attorney General’s Office would have to appeal the judge’s decision, and District Attorney Scott Anderson tells us that will happen. The state law prohibits teachers from having sex with students under the age of 19.

The law has also been challenged in another Alabama case where a teacher was charged with having sex with an 18-year-old student.

The age of consent is 16. Consent is not a defense to the law, al.com reported.

Alabama’s law does not have these requirements and that’s why the judge says Alabama’s law is too broad. Witt was a history, psychology and social studies teacher, who also coached girls’ golf and junior varsity cheer.

The court noted that the state has an abiding interest in protecting people from being preyed on by someone in authority over them, such as teachers, wardens, clergy members and psychologists.

“The statute at hands embeds an irrebuttable presumption that any sexual encounter between an employee of any school and any student in the state.is conclusively the result of a misuse of authority”, the judge wrote.

That was the case in Solomon’s charges.

Thompson cited student-teacher sex laws in other states that he believes are constitutional.

Judge Thompson said that position of power ‘clearly does not exist between every school employee and every student regardless of where that student is enrolled’.