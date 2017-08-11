Alan Shearer fears there is trouble brewing at Chelsea

Chelsea legend Frank Lampard has questioned his old club’s decision to let Nemanja Matic leave for Manchester United.

Former Liverpool defender turned football pundit Jamie Carragher has said that he doubts that Antonio Conte will still be Chelsea manager this time next year.

Speaking on BT Sport, Scholes said: “I really like the Matic signing, that was the one that surprised me a little bit”.

Chelsea recently lost to Arsenal on penalties in their Community Shield clash but look ahead to their Premier League opener against Burnley at Stamford Bridge.

“I think Manchester United will win the Premier League because Mourinho has never failed in a second season”, Crespo said.

Phil Neville said the managerial match-ups will be the most entertaining subplot of the 2017/18 season, and wants teams gunning for the title right up to the final weekend. “We’ll have a game plan and I’m sure we’ll have the same game-plan regardless of whoever plays up front”.

But key players such as John Terry, Nathan Ake, Nemanja Matic have all left on permanent deals while Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Kurt Zouma and Tammy Abraham have all been sent out on loan to Premier League clubs.

“I think he’s the type of manager who won’t accept the involvement from people above”, he was quoted as saying in The Sun. “We’re getting stronger and stronger, it’s more entertaining, and I think this could be one of the best seasons we’ve had”.

"It was certainly a position that Manchester United as a team needed to strengthen, and they've gone and done it with Matic". "There is still a lot of business to be done".