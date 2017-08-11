Alcohol use on the rise in US

They found that drinking, in general, rose substantially over that time frame. The jump also was especially large for older Americans, minorities and people with lower levels of education and income.

Earlier this week, JAMA Psychiatry published a report claiming alcohol dependency and alcohol-related disorders are a “public health crisis” in the U.S., after a study suggested high-risk drinking among adults rose nearly 30% over an 11-year period. The surveys assessed abuse or dependence using standard diagnostic criteria, with questions such as whether people had difficulty cutting down on drinking, or if they continued drinking even when it caused trouble with family and friends.

Previous research showed steady or declining drinking patterns from the 1970s through the 1990s, the report says.

Between 2002 and 2013, overall drinking increased by 11%, while “high risk” drinking (four or more alcoholic drinks a day) rose by 30%, more than doubling to 65% in older adults. The study included two national surveys – National Epidemiologic Survey on Alcohol and Related Conditions with 43 093 adults and the National Epidemiologic Survey on Alcohol and Related Conditions III with 36 309 adults.

“I think that there’s a lot of stigma still associated with it and people don’t want to talk to their doctors about it”, she said. High-risk drinking overall rose by 29.9 percent.

“[This study] reminds us that the chilling increases in opioid-related deaths reflect a broader issue regarding additional substance-related problems”, he wrote. A study shows that women form the larger part of the alcohol abuse. Among the poor (earning less than $20,000) it rose by 65.9 percent. Only about one-fifth of people who have reported alcohol abuse or dependency have ever been treated, previous research by Grant found.

But that’s not what mostly concerned researchers. That is, men are still more likely than women to be problem drinkers, but women are catching up.

There’s no single explanation for the increase, but the study says economic stress and the aftermath of the great recession could be contributing factors.