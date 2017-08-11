All accused acquitted in Hyd bomb blast case

Summary: HYDERABAD: Metropolitan Sessions Court of Nampally on Thursday acquitted all the 10 Muslims accused involved in the Begumpet Task Force Office bomb blast case.

The incident took place in 2005, where a policeman who was alone in office of Task Force, Begumpet, died after a suicide bomber walked into the office in the night and blew himself.

Abdul Azeem, counsel for the accused, told reporters that the court acquitted the accused as the prosecution failed to provide evidence. Constable Venkata Rao sustained injuries in the blast around 7.30 pm on the day. A special investigation team filed charge sheet naming 10 persons as accused.

All 10 accused – Mohammed Abdul Zahid, Abdul Kaleem, Mohammed Shakeel, Syed Haji, Ali Khan, Azmat Ali, Mahmood Baroodwala, Shaik Abdul Khaja, Nafees Biswas and Bilaluddin – were acquitted. It was after this blast the police realised that the terror groups were planning human bombs in the South. A special investigation team (SIT) of the Central Crime Station conducted an inquiry and suspected the role of an global terror organisation in the blast. Old city based Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) hailed the court verdict and demanded an inquiry into the investigation process. When contacted, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Detective Department) Avinash Mohanty said they will study the court order and then decide whether to go for an appeal against the judgement. He demanded a probe into the role played by each officer in the special investigation team.