‘Allow homosexuals, live-in couples to go for surrogacy’

It was introduced in the Lok Sabha in November, and the Rajya Sabha had referred it to the Parliamentary panel in January.

According to the committee, a mere enactment of the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill would not serve the goal of controlling commercialisation of surrogacy facilities across the country because surrogacy procedures can not be conducted without assisted reproduction techniques.

The Bill aimed at proper regulation and supervision of ART clinics and banks and prevention of misuse of this technology including surrogacy.

Many stakeholders involved in the finalisation of the draft Surrogacy Bill 2016 feel that surrogacy should be restricted to altruistic reasons.

Also, the committee believes that a close relative acting as a surrogate will tantamount to her exploitation. The report said by imposing prohibition on widows and divorced women, the government has “closed its eyes on ground reality”. “Endorsing altruistic surrogacy will enforce emotional and social pressure on close female relatives without any compensation for vast emotional and bodily labour of gestation involved in surrogacy as well as loss of livelihood”.

“Permitting women to provide reproductive labour for free to another person but preventing them from being paid for their reproductive labour is grossly unfair and arbitrary”, the report stated.

On women from poor socio-economic background taking up surrogacy as a means of livelihood, the committee said, “Economic opportunities available to surrogates through surrogacy services should not be dismissed in a paternalistic manner”.

A Parliamentary panel on Thursday recommended replacing the word “altruistic” in a clause of the Surrogacy (Regulatory) Bill, 2016, with “compensated”.

At the same time, it observed that surrogacy could not be a way out for women living in poverty and should not be allowed as a profession-it supported the provision that restricts a woman from becoming a surrogate more than once. “Besides, the decision to keep live-in partners out of the purview of the Bill is indicative of the fact that the Bill is not in consonance with the present day modern social milieu that we live in and is too narrow in its understanding”, it said.

The panel also held that the clause that specifies that a couple needs to be married for five years before opting for surrogacy was not ideal.

In August 2016, the Union Cabinet had cleared a draft Bill on surrogacy, aiming to impose a “complete ban” on commercial surrogacy.