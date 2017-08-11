Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (MDRX) Given “Hold” Rating at Piper Jaffray Companies

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 10,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. $174,467 worth of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) was sold by Farley Brian.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 9.6% in the first quarter. The company showed volatility of 4.22% over the past week and moving out to look at the previous month volatility move, the stock is at 3.24%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. now shows a Weekly Performance of 3.69%, where Monthly Performance is -3.96%, Quarterly performance is 1.48%, 6 Months performance is 5.64% and yearly performance percentage is -10.63%.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) on Monday, March 27 to “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Friday, January 22. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter worth $300,000.

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $13.70.

EPS growth in next year is estimated to reach 18.05% while EPS growth estimate for this year is set at 12.70%. That puts the market capitalization at $2.24 bln. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average is $12.15. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

During the latest trading session Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.14/share and a High Estimate of $0.19/share. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $426.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.94 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On the other side, analysts now consider Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. a neutral, and a technical analysis of the stock is setting somewhat neutral outlook for now.

MDRX has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated their hold rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. Rating Scale; where 1.0 rating means Strong Buy, 2.0 rating signify Buy, 3.0 recommendation reveals Hold, 4.0 rating score shows Sell and 5.0 displays Strong Sell signal. Price Target plays a critical role when it comes to the analysis of a Stock. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.1% in the first quarter. The average 1-year price target for (LUV) reveals an average price target of $66.75 per share. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 412,488 shares in the company, valued at $4,974,605.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock. It provides software and technology solutions to the health and human services industry, which includes behavioral health, addiction treatment, intellectual and developmental disability services, child and family services and public health segments, as well as to post-acute home care organizations.