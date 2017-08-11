Alvaro Morata: I can’t wait to get started and prove doubters wrong

“Never tell your top goal scorer his services are no longer required until you have signed and delivered his replacement”.

“I admit [the fee is] a very important amount, but I have personality to play quietly and go about my work”, Morata told Spanish outlet Marca.

Mee was the lesser heralded, certainly outside town, of his centre back pairing with Michael Keane last season, but after Keane’s departure, he will be the main man: “We were a duo but I felt the responsibility previous year as well, I was the more senior player of us two”.

He said: “I knew Conte loved me and I had talked to him many times”.

“I have only played two pre-season games, 15 official minutes and a missed penalty [in the Community Shield], and they’re already killing me, so I know what’s ahead”, he added.

“I have to adapt to the team system, which is like an Italian one because of the coach”. I know that twice as many people are looking at me now.

The move also gives Morata a long-awaited chance to work with Antonio Conte, the coach who brought him to Juventus before resigning in the summer of 2014, and the striker has set himself a target of 20 goals in his first season at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea will miss the presence of Diego Costa in the upcoming Premier League season, according to club captain Gary Cahill.

“Some players have different styles but that won’t affect the way that we go about our business”. It’s my job. But it is not an obsession for me ahead of winning titles for the team. But I won all the titles except for the Champions League.

With a World Cup year coming up, Morata will not be lacking for motivation to accomplish these goals and help Chelsea to a better title defense than two years ago. It was a hard situation, I know: it was leaving a team that is my home and that is winning everything right now. But it was a personal decision; it was to do with sporting ambition. I left because I want to succeed in football, to do great things. I think it was frustrating for him because obviously me and Keano had a really good partnership and he was just waiting in the wings and he’s a very good player.