Amazon looking into new food technology, says media reports

Amazon.com (AMZN) is exploring the use of cutting edge food technology first developed for the US military to ship prepared meals without refrigeration as it continues its market disrupting move into the grocery business, Reuters reported.

The largest online retailer in the world has talked about selling dishes that are ready to eat like a vegetable frittata and beef stew as soon as 2018, said officials from a startup company that has been marketing that same technology. Amazon’s difficulties in cracking the grocery and fresh food market has a lot to do with the difficulty in dealing with perishable goods, and this could go a long way to addressing that. It could complement the planned purchase by Amazon of $13.7 billion of Whole Foods Market and the checkout-free store of Amazon that is now in a test stage.

The specific tech involved is called “microwave assisted thermal sterilization” (MATS) and involves heating sealed packages of food in high-pressure water baths within microwaves, which helps them keep their original flavour and much of their nutrient content while eliminating bacteria and extending shelf life to up to a year.

Processing food with MATS is “dramatically different” from retort processing, which involves placing packaged foods in pressurized cookers at high temperatures for up to an hour, according to 915 Labs’ website. Under this method, food produced will have a shelf life of around a year, making them a ideal fit for Amazon’s storage and delivery business model. WSU received funding from the USA and became the MATS research hub.