AMBER Alert issued for Palm Beach County boy

A search is taking place for a 4-year-old Jupiter boy who went missing shortly before 1:30 p.m. Thursday, police said. The alert did not indicate the relationship between the child and adults.

Dominic Caprio was last seen in the 100block of Regions Way in Jupiter, Florida.

Police said Dominic’s mother, Danielle Caprio, returned home Thursday afternoon and her son and his nanny were gone. He has a red/pink birthmark on the back of his neck.

Dominic may be in the company of 60-year-old Elizabeth Caprio and 64-year-old Luis Caprio.

He’s described as a white boy with brown hair, brown eyes, standing about 3 feet tall and weighing in at 44 pounds. They might be traveling in a 2013 blue BMW 740i with the Florida license plate number CBD-B47.

If you have any information as to their whereabouts, you are urged to contact police.