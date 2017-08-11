American investment banker busted in Brit bus push

On Thursday, London’s Metropolitan Police announced on Facebook that a “man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm following police enquiries at an address in the Chelsea area on the morning of Thursday, 10 August”.

Surveillance camera footage shows a jogger in shorts and T-shirt slamming into a pedestrian, who then tumbles in front of a double-decker bus.

Bellquist, who previously worked for Lehman Brothers and is now employed by Hutton Collins Partners, was arrested this week in Chelsea on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

Pictures of a jogger crossing the south London Bridge during rush hour and pushing a 33-year-old woman into the road were widely shared by British media in a bid to track down the culprit.

The woman tried to speak to the man when he ran across the other side of the bridge 15 minutes later but he failed to acknowledge her, police said. London police said the arrest resulted from a “good response” from the public after seeing the security cam video.

“Police investigating an assault after a jogger appeared to push a woman into the path of an oncoming bus in Putney have made an arrest”, London police said in a statement. Fortunately, the bus swerved and narrowly avoided the woman.

Bellquist’s lawyers say they have proof the 41-year-old could not have been the jogger on Putney Bridge.

The Daily Mail reports that Bellquist – a graduate of the University of Colorado – had previously worked at scandal-plagued Lehman Brothers.

Bellquist, who was later released on bail, has not been charged with a crime in connection with the incident.