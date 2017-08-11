Americans rush to buy underground shelters as tensions with North Korea grow

The owner of Atlas Survival, who sells the Bombnado and other survival shelters, said over the last few days, he’s had lines of people who want to buy his shelters, especially the Fallnado model, which is created to fit inside a home garage.

“It’s all North Korea, the banter going back and forth between Kim Jong Un and Donald trump is making world news, I mean these guys are making serious threats”, he said. The North Korean authorities threatened to strike the U.S. army base on Guam. “Instead of calling me like they normally do, they’ve gone in their vehicle and they’ve driven down here to see what is available.(They) buy them on the spot, and I’ve never seen that in my entire career doing this”, said owner Ron Hubbard.

Atlas Survival Shelters’ budget offerings start at $10,000.

Plenty of other people have taken it that way as well, with Hubbard fielding calls from San Jose, San Francisco and Los Angeles for bunkers. “We’re trying to mass produce shelters and actually keep them in stock, but when we have a day like yesterday when we have a line out the door, our inventory got depleted rather quickly”.

Hubbard said production is being held up by the air filtration systems, which are made in Switzerland and Israel.

“The shelter doubles as a wine cellar because it stays around 60 degrees down there”.

The Japanese market is also expressing an interest in purchasing fallout shelters.