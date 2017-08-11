Amit Shah resigns as MLA from Naranpura

With BJP president Amit Shah having been elected to the Rajya Sabha this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned party MPs that their truancy in attending Parliament is at an end.

Addressing the Bharatiya Janata Party’s parliamentary party meeting here, Modi said Shah had steered it to be the largest democratic political party in the world, according to sources who attended the gathering.

On July 31, the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, realising that the treasury benches were short of numbers, forced a crucial clause to be dropped from The Constitution (123rd Amendment) Bill, 2017 on granting constitutional status to the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC). Attendance in Parliament has been an issue repeatedly flagged by Prime Minister Modi.

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya concurred with Mr. Modi’s views saying Mr Shah was a “strict boss” and that “MPs would be on their toes”.

Shah is marking three years as the party chief by entering into the Rajya Sabha with an aim to help achieve better coordination with the Parliamentarians.

The Prime Minister said it was easy to run a political party while being in the opposition but relatively hard when it was in power.

Modi urged BJP MPs to work for the success of “Tiranga Yatra” (August 9-15) and “Sankalp Yatra” (August 15-30).

“You were sceptical about the Tiranga Yatra a year ago”, the PM told the MPs. “Since a party chief can have two terms, Shah can remain the party president till 2022”, said a senior BJP leader.