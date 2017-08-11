AMP Limited releases $500m in capital from AMP Life

In the release of its half-year financial results today, AMP announced new reinsurance agreements for its life business that will see the release of $500 million in capital from AMP Life.

“In wealth protection we’ve completed a set of comprehensive reinsurance agreement which will release capital from AMP Life and reduce earnings volatility”, he said.

According to AMP, SuperConcepts contributed $20 million from business operations to “other revenue” in the first half of 2017, up $2 million from the first half of 2016.

The move builds on AMP entering in its first reinsurance agreement with Munich Reinsurance (Munich Re) in October 2016, which Meller said has now been extended from a 50% cover to 60% of the AMP Life retail book, which merged with National Mutual Life earlier this year.

The selling of life insurance has been a staple of AMP since it was formed in 1849 but recently has has been hit by increasing claims across all types of customer and all forms of insurance.

Also included in the reinsurance agreements is a recapture of 35 existing reinsurance treaties, simplifying AMP’s overall reinsurance arrangements, the statement said.

The wealth protection business delivered operating earnings of $52 million, an increase of 11% on the prior corresponding period; profit margins however, dropped from $90 million to $49 million.

On a statutory basis, AMP reported an interim net profit attributable of A$445 million, down from A$523 million reported past year.

Its profit margins were unchanged at A$57 million, reflecting lower controllable costs and improved profit margins from mature and wealth management, offset by lower general insurance profit share due to higher natural hazard claims, it said.

“We’ve made good progress on the delivery of our strategy”, says CEO Craig Meller, releasing the results for the six months to June.

“In 2018, AMP is targeting an additional two per cent revenue contribution from its advice and SMSF businesses”, AMP said in the half year report.

The company said it expected revenue to increase by 10 per cent in the areas covering advice and SMSFs, with growth in advice and SMSF revenues expected to emerge in the second half of this year and “accelerating into 2018”.

The announcement follows CBA’s Ian Narev yesterday indicating that CommInsure may be put up for sale and similar indications by Suncorp regarding Asteron Life.