An officer survived being shot 4 times. His camera-glasses recorded it.

Orr had continued to talk on the phone while unloading his gun into Smith, who sustained a life-threatening neck wound and two broken arms in the shocking attack.

Officer Smith was responding to a call on New Year’s Day 2016 in Estill regarding someone trying to snatch groceries from customers.

Prosecutors released the video as part of the case against the suspect, Malcolm Antwan Orr. The camera in Smith’s glasses was purchased by the officer on Amazon.

Malcolm Orr fired eight times at a SC police officer past year.

Officer Quincy Smith caught the terrifying ordeal on a bodycam, begging fellow officers over his radio: “Tell my family I love them”. On Wednesday, Orr was sentenced to 35 years in prison, 14th circuit solicitor McDuffie Stone, said in a news release. It only took jurors 45 minutes to convict the 29-year-old of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Brave Smith manages to make his way back to his police auto, and the footage captures his agonising wait for paramedics and fellow officers to reach him.

Upon his arrival, Smith spotted Orr walking away from the store and approached him in his vehicle.

During his closing arguments, Stone emphasized that Officer Smith was sacked upon “not once, not twice, not three times, or four, or five, or six, or seven, but eight times”.

The solicitor’s office says at least two of the eight rounds were fired while Smith was lying on the ground and another two were fired as Smith ran for cover, back to his parked patrol vehicle. Smith threatened Orr with a taser gun if he refused to remove his hands from his pockets.

Passer-by J Tompkins is filmed stopping to help Smith, who is heard saying: “I can barely breathe, tell them to hurry up”. A bullet also passed through his upper torso and was removed from his back, but he survived.