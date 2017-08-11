Analysts Estimates And Ratings Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCAU)

The company showed volatility of 1.11% over the past week and moving out to look at the previous month volatility move, the stock is at 1.52%. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. The average analysts gave this company a mean recommendation of 2.00. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.by 56.9% in the first quarter. The company had Year Ago Sales of 31.86 Billion. FMR LLC raised its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.by 88.3% in the first quarter.

The stock volatility for week was 1.11% while for month was 1.52%.The stock, as of last close, traded 94.55% to its 52 week low and was changed -3.29% from its 52 week high. The company had a trading volume of 1,616,454 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.by 402.9% in the fourth quarter.

The stock’s quarterly performance set out a shift of 6.32% and pick out performance of 71.32% over last twelve months.

Shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 115,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 68,230 shares during the period.

Shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. Many investors consider these recommendations very seriously, and often times whenever an analyst changes their outlook on a stock, the price change nearly immediately. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.95. Further, company shares have been seen trading -3.99% off of the 52 week high and 93.14% away from the 52 week low. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.72.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 2.51%.

Ferrari reported strong second quarter earnings last week and released plans to expand its fleet of luxury vehicles, possibly to include a roomier four-seater to its line of high-performance sports cars. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.19/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 30.2%. The business had revenue of $27.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.24 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.’s revenue for the quarter was up.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. will post $2.57 earnings per share for the current year. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & global copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://stocknewstimes.com/2017/08/09/fiat-chrysler-automobiles-n-v-nysefcau-position-boosted-by-aperio-group-llc-updated-updated.html.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on F. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Currently, EPS of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU) is 0.82 while the analysts predicted the EPS of the stock to be 0.63 suggesting the company fell short of the analysts’ expectations.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU) ended its day with loss -0.93% and finalized at the price of $11.77.