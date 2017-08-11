Analysts Review: Nabors Industries (NBR)

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. If we checked the overall image of stock during recent quarter then we found that stock performance is trading down -31.57%. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 366 shares. The brokerage now has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in Nabors Industries by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,565,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $294,929,000 after buying an additional 1,035,970 shares in the last quarter.

More news for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) were recently published by: Fool.com, which released: “Nabors Industries Earnings Stay in the Loss Column Yet Again This Quarter” on August 05, 2017. The company was maintained on Monday, August 10 by BMO Capital Markets. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 5.6% in the first quarter.

Amalgamated Bank bolstered its position by buying 10,668 shares an increase of 24.4% from 03/31/2017 to 06/30/2017. Aviance Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries during the first quarter worth $143,000. Coconut Grove Bank now owns 10,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term. Morgan Stanley maintained Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) rating on Tuesday, April 19. Baystate Wealth Management reported 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.49. Nabors Industries Ltd. has $22 highest and $7 lowest target. The Beta for the company stands at 1.54 and its Average True Range (ATR) shows a value of 0.4. Argentiere Ag invested 0.7% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Previously Immunogen Inc (NASDAQ:IMGN) reported $-0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $-0.16 by $0.06 with surprise factor of 37.5%. The business had revenue of $630.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.79 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 32.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter past year. Next quarter’s EPS is forecasted to be $-0.27 with next year’s EPS projected to be $-0.57. Shares of NBR moved downward with change of -12.27% to its 50-day Moving average. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be given a $0.06 dividend.

Transocean Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. Nabors Industries’s payout ratio is presently -9.41%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NBR.

Additionally on 8/07/17 Morgan Stanley “Maintained” Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) to Equal-Weight setting price target at $9 and on 7/07/17 Wells Fargo “Downgrades” the stock to Market Perform at $0. On June 21 the stock rating was downgraded from ” to “Neutral” in an announcement from Seaport Global. This short time frame picture represents a downward movement of current price over average price of last 20 days.

In the transaction dated Jul. 26, 2013, the great number of shares acquired came courtesy the Director; Kotts John P added a total of 120,000 shares at an average price of $14.95, amounting to approximately $1,794,000. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 959,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,917,475.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Jefferies maintained Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) rating on Thursday, March 23. The Company conducts its Drilling & Rig Services business through four segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling and Rig Services. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 295,000 shares.