Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt’s Divorce Is ‘Up In The Air’

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie has reportedly called off her divorce with husband Brad Pitt, around a year after she filed for the divorce in September 2016.

The source revealed that Jolie and Pitt “don’t take divorce lightly” and Brad’s lifestyle shift towards sobriety has led the exes to reconsider their divorce.

Angelina, who has 16-year-old Maddox, 13-year-old Pax, 12-year-old Zahara, 11-year-old Shiloh and nine-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne with Brad, recently opened up about her and Brad’s separation for the first time, admitting that she was “thankful” they’d been able to remain civil.

A source is quoted as telling the publication, “The divorce is off”.

In an interview, Pitt acknowledged the drinking was a huge problem in their relationship, and he said that he had been working to change. “[But I didn’t] want to live that way anymore”.

“She’s still so in love with him”, said a source to US Weekly. She did share, however, how the split had negatively affected their six children. However circumstances have changed between the couple over the past few months, and the divorce proceedings have come to a “stand still”, E! “They are taking a breather and seeing what happens”. “It wouldn’t be surprising if they announced that they’re calling it off and trying to work things out”, the insider said.

Before this announcement, the divorce proceedings had been tense, and a source told E! “Up until now, everything was through lawyers and assistants”. Pitt was investigated for child abuse and was cleared of the charges.

