Anthem pulls out of Virginia’s Obamacare exchange

The move comes almost two weeks after President Donald Trump took aim at insurers by threatening to cut the healthcare subsidy payments that make Obamacare plans affordable, after repeatedly failing in his efforts to dismantle former President Barack Obama’s healthcare law.

Senator Patty Murray of Washington, the senior Democrat on the committee, welcomed Mr. Alexander’s statement.

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield said on Friday that it will be scaling back on individual coverage in Virginia in 2018.

The nation health care debate remains unresolved after Congressional Republicans failed another attempt to repeal ACA.

Almost 10,000 residents in 17 counties nationwide are at risk for having no Obamacare options next year, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation – many of them because of Anthem’s exits.

“Congress should encourage the Department of Health and Human Services “to fully and rigorously implement the ACA risk adjustment mechanism” and give states wider latitude to tailor risk adjustment methods for their own markets”, McDonough said.

“As a result, the continued uncertainty makes it hard for us to offer Individual health plans statewide in Virginia”, its statement said, announcing that it will leave the marketplace, where people can buy insurance plans with the help of federal subsidies. The insurer has already announced it will exit the exchanges in Nevada, Wisconsin, Indiana and OH next year, and will reduce its presence on the exchanges in California and Georgia.

Virginia House of Delegates Speaker William J. Howell (R-Stafford) offered up Anthem’s departure as “further proof that the markets are collapsing and Obamacare is broken”.

President Trump has been playing politics with health care for months now, and unfortunately, Virginians will be the ones paying the price.

The Kaiser Family Foundation has released a report that is an early look at how premiums could change on Affordable Care Act exchanges. However, President Donald Trump has threatened to stop making the payments as a way to push Congress to pass legislation altering the ACA.

The group’s proposals included those two conservative ideas as well as a call for Congress to appropriate cost-sharing reduction subsidies to cover out-of-pocket health-care expenses for low income people, which industry stakeholders have insisted are necessary to stabilize the Affordable Care Act marketplaces in 2018.

According to the State Corporation Commission, Anthem Health Plans and HealthKeepers Inc. Today, planning and pricing for ACA-compliant health plans has become increasingly hard due to a shrinking and deteriorating individual market, as well as continual changes and uncertainty in federal operations, rules and guidance, including cost sharing reduction subsidies and the restoration of taxes on fully insured coverage.

Nationwide, 17 counties containing about 9,600 people are projected to have no issuers in the 2018 exchanges, according to an August 9 announcement from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

The move will not effect those covered by Medicaid or Medicare, employer-based plans or those enrolled in “granfathered” plans purchased before March 2010, company officials said.

Our commitment to members has always been to provide greater access to affordable, quality healthcare, and we will continue to advocate solutions that will stabilize the market and allow us to return to a more robust presence in Virginia in the future.