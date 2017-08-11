Antitrust Complaint Filed Against Apple in China

Apple said it complied with “local laws and regulations”, and that it had a process for developers to appeal against being removed and to get back into the App Store.

In a complaint filed with the National Development and Reform Commission and the State Administration for Industry & Commerce, the group, represented by Attorney Lin Wei of Beijing Dare & Sure law firm, said the USA tech giant violates the country’s antitrust laws by removing apps from its App Store without detailed explanation and charging excessive fees for in-app purchases, the newspaper said.

A woman walks past an Apple store in Beijing, China on July 28, 2016. The law firm extends an invitation to developers in April to participate in the lawsuit, which was filed on Tuesday with China’s two anti-trust regulators – the State Administration for Industry and Commerce and the National Development and Reform Commission.

Apple has contested the suit, telling Reuters that Apple had been consistent with its actions across its various country-specific stores.

“We continue to expand our local developer relations team in China and are working hard to help developers be successful on the App Store”, the company stated. Aside from declining sales, the company has to contend with the government’s efforts to tighten control over the internet.

Ge Mahe will be working to smoothen relations between the company and its Chinese audience, while also being saddled with the hard task of ensuring Apple stays out of regulator crosshairs.

Additional reporting from Reuters.