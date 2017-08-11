Apartment complex fire was arson

Local, state and federal authorities are scheduled to announce the cause of last month’s 10-alarm fire in Waltham.

“We now move from the origin and cause investigation into the criminal aspects of this investigation”, State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said. “Six days of on site of investigative work, and then the continuous time right up until right now”, Ostroskey said.

Investigators are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for tips about the fire and the building’s general contractor, Callahan Construction Managers, is offering $100,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a suspect or suspects. “We need the public’s help to solve this case”.

The 10-alarm fire last month completely destroyed a 264-unit complex at 20 Cooper St., causing an estimated $110 million in damage.

Waltham Police Chief Keith MacPherson says fires of this size are serious, but when it’s arson, “But certainly a fire of this size-an arson fire-generates a lot more concern”.

“This was a significant event statewide, a fire of this magnitude”, Waltham Fire Chief Paul Ciccone said.

Officials said Thursday that while the typical fire suppression systems were in place, they were not operational since the building was still under construction and not yet occupied.

The wood-frame building was under construction when the fire broke out.

Nearby homes, including about 150 people at the Arthur Clark Apartments, an elderly housing complex, were evacuated due to the amount of smoke.