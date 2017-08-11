Appeals Court Lifts Deportation Order For LA Father Detained By ICE

The Board of Immigration Appeals vacated the deportation order for Romulo Avelica on Thursday. His legal team is pressing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials to release him as his case proceeds.

Avelica was arrested February 28 after dropping off one of his daughters at her middle school in Highland Park.

Now Avelica-Gonzalez’s case will be heard again at the local immigration court that ordered his deportation originally. His lawyers settled those misdemeanors in June, meaning Avelica-Gonzalez could be released from the Adelanto Detention Facility in San Bernardino, CA, following an August 30 bond hearing.

His story has resonated with critics of President Trump’s hardline approach to illegal immigration who view his forced separation from his wife and children as a cruel outcome of the administration’s crackdown.

Romulo Avelica-Gonzalez and two of his daughters. The Board of Immigration Appeals, however, granted Avelica-Gonzalez an emergency stay of deportation on Monday, which protected him from being deported until they reviewed his case.

According to the National Day Laborer Organizing Network, the BIA rejected an earlier agreement on Thursday to uphold a 2014 removal order for Avelica.

“He’s very pleased”, Diamante said.

Aside from fighting for legal status in the courts, Avelica-Gonzalez is also pursuing another strategy. Her father told her he’s very happy to be one step closer to being back with his family. That means Avelica-Gonzalez, 49, is still in deportation proceedings, but it could take years for a judge to enter a new decision.