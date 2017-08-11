Appeals Court Puts Brakes on EPA’s HFC Phasedown

Second, the HFC phase down has broad industry, government and environmental support in the US; many companies are moving forward with the transition to climate-friendly gases. The Montreal Protocol is the global treaty banning chemicals that deplete the ozone layer.

The judges ruled that the EPA can, however, remove HFCs from the list of acceptable substances for companies to use if they haven’t already phased out ozone-depleting gases. The court stated the EPA can not ban HFCs under Section 612 of the Clean Air Act because that provision was designed only to address ozone-depleting substances. Thomas Carper (D-Del.). Under that pact, the US has an obligation to phase out HFCs. The EPA expects HFC pollution to triple in the U.S.in the coming decades, and it could grow dramatically here and overseas as more nations adopt air conditioning as the climate warms.

Kavanaugh also gave the EPA another avenue to explore, noting that the agency mentioned “in passing” in its brief that it might be able to retroactively find companies’ replacement of ozone-depleting chemicals with HFCs unlawful based on new evidence. They’re also a powerful climate pollutant that leak into the atmosphere.

While they only account for a small portion of greenhouse gas emissions now, HFCs are the fastest-growing class of greenhouse gases. “EDF, along with millions of concerned Americans, will keep working to ensure EPA complies with its legal obligations and acts to protect our nation from climate pollution”.

The EPA’s 2015 rule was meant to force companies that use hydrofluorocarbons. Arkema did not respond to requests for comment.

The ruling has now gone back to the EPA, which is required to take action consistent with the court’s decision.

Honeywell said in 2014 that the Obama administration’s efforts to cut HFC pollution would help the company slash its most potent HFCs by 50 percent by 2020.

“Phasing down the use of HFCs is a critical step that the world is taking to encourage the adoption of technologies that radically reduce the greenhouse gas (GHG) impact of refrigerants, aerosols, solvents and blowing agents”, Honeywell said in a statement.

While the Trump administration has worked diligently to undo Obama’s climate change policies, it nonetheless defended the HFC regulation in court and sent attorneys to argue the case in February.

In vacating the rule Tuesday, the appellate majority unraveled the EPA’s semantics-leaning argument, which insisted that companies do not replace a chemical only when they first choose to switch to a new option, but rather do so each time they use the new chemical in their product.

Wara said the court’s decision could be appealed in two ways. “The company is now reviewing the court’s ruling and assessing its options, which could include an appeal of this ruling”. He said that the EPA’s interpretation of the Clean Air Act was acceptable.

Wilkins thinks the court should have deferred to the EPA in this case, because the position of Congress on the SNAP program is unclear and the EPA has made “reasonable” rules in this matter.

“We’re hopeful that EPA will do the sensible thing and fight for this important rule”, Lynch said.