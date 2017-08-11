Are Analysts Bullish Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc (NYSE:FMSA) After Last Week?

(NYSE:FMSA)’s stock was -76.42%.

Company chares are trading at $2.75 impressively lower than $3.30, the 50 day moving average and much lower than the 200 day moving average of $6.46. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fairmount Santrol Holdings will post $0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMSA. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fairmount Santrol Holdings by 46.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 119,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 54,748 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Fairmount Santrol Holdings by 317.4% in the first quarter. Princeton Alpha Management LP purchased a new position in Fairmount Santrol Holdings during the first quarter valued at $141,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Fairmount Santrol Holdings by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Fairmount Santrol Holdings by 161.4% in the fourth quarter. Consensus earnings estimates are far from flawless, but they are watched by many investors and play an important role in measuring the appropriate valuation for a stock. The short interest to Fairmount Santrol Holdings Incorporated’s float is 24.01%. (NYSE:FMSA) traded down 0.896% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.765. Trading volume was up 1,375.22% over the stocks average daily volume. The high and low revenue estimates for the current quarter are $289.1 Million and $228.69 Million, respectively. The 50 day moving average moved down $-0.55 whereas the 200 day moving average was down $-3.71 or -57.44%. The relative volume of the stock is 0.73, while its market cap is $625 Million. Comparatively, Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc. posted earnings of $-0.02 per share in the same quarter a year ago. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. As of March 2017, the Company had 10 sand processing facilities with 16.8 million tons of annual sand processing capacity. Fairmount Santrol Holdings had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 28.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share.

The consensus recommendation – averaging the work of 16 analysts – of 2.2 for Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc.

(FMSA)-4 analysts issued Buy for the stock, 6 analysts gave Outperform rating, 5 think it's a Hold, 1 issued Underperform, while 0 analyst gave a Sell rating.

In order to reach an opinion and communicate the value and volatility of a covered security, analysts research public financial statements, listen in on conference calls and talk to managers and the customers of a company, typically in an attempt to capture the findings for a research report. Below is a list of Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc (NYSE:FMSA) latest ratings and price target changes. (FMSA) share price jumped 7.72% to $2.79 in the last trading session. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fairmount Santrol Holdings in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. A 25 analysts rate it as either a buy or a strong buy, while0 believe that investors should either steer clear of CBS or, if they already own its stock, sell it.

Additionally on 7/20/17 Credit Suisse “Downgrades” Fmsa Holdings Inc (NYSE:FMSA) to Neutral setting price target at $4 and on 6/28/17 Scotia Howard Weil “Downgrades” the stock to Sector Outperform at $0.

Now let’s take a look at how the fundamentals are stacking up for Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc (FMSA). The Company operates through two segments: Proppant Solutions, and Industrial & Recreational (I&R) Products.