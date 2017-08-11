Argos Therapeutics Inc (ARGS) Under Analyst Spotlight

Looking ahead to earnings forecasts, for the running fiscal period, Wall Street analysts have anticipated that the company will report -0.15 earnings per share. The relative volume of the stock is 0.65, while its market cap is $10.67 Million.

Argos Therapeutics, Inc. (ARGS) stock price dropped -8.87% to its 20-day simple moving average, dipped -26.24% to its 50-day simple moving average and -88.76% down to its 200-day simple moving average. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company now has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.23.

On 08/09/2017 close, Argos Therapeutics, Inc. Argos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,103.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,532.49%.

The company is expected to report earnings of $-0.26 a share for the next quarter. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. The company reported revenue of $100000 in the same period previous year. ARGS has diverse figures for different time frames; starting from week’s performance reduced 10.92% in last five regular trading sessions. There are advantages to using a moving average in your trading, as well options on what type of moving average to use. Angled up and price is moving up (or was recently) overall, angled down and price is moving down overall, moving sideways and the price is likely in a range.

Amid volatile financial markets and the presidential election, various investment brokerages have made amendments to their price targets and ratings on shares of Argos Therapeutics Inc (ARGS).

Volatility is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security or market index.

When we see the company’s Volatility, it now has a monthly volatility of 2.06% and weekly volatility of 9.62%. These large entities often hire a team of analysts to perform research prior to the group purchasing a company’s stock. Through this figure traders can analyze that ARGS show whether or not a stock now most active and standing in buying side or sell side. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Argos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. (ARGS) has an Analysts’ Mean Recommendation of 3, according to data compiled by Finviz. Where quoted, past performance is not indicative of future performance.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Argos Therapeutics, Inc”. The co’s performance for 6 months was moved down of -94.89%, 1-year performance stands at -94.69% and year to date showing moved down performance of -94.73%.