Arrest made in slaying of Longboat Key luxury resort workers

It turns out Hanna had just resigned from his position as a security guard at the property when he robbed the front desk of $900 and killed 51 year old Timothy Hurley and 59 year old Kevin Carter on the way out the door. Hanna was arrested Wednesday night at a Bradenton home. When news about the killings came out, Filbert told authorities Hanna was the only employees who didn’t call in about the shootings and ask what happened.

“Filbert stated when he told Darryl Hanna that a fellow employee was killed, Hanna’s response was, ‘How many times did they get shot?'” the affidavit reads.

29, now faces two second-degree murder charges and one count of armed robbery, according to Longboat Key police.

Longboat police, working as a mart of the Manatee County homicide unit, combined to collect evidence and piece together what Cumming called a “senseless” crime. Hurley was the night manager for the resort and Carter was a security guard with Victory Security. Following Wednesday’s arrest, the police report was made available Thursday and Police Chief Peter Cumming held a press conference.

According to the report, police alleged Hanna entered the new construction site of the recently opened hotel that led to a pool area around 2:40 a.m. wearing a mask, long white shirt, black trousers, black shoes, and carrying a firearm in his left hand.

Less than an hour later, a guest who was leaving the resort to go to the airport discovered the bodies of the two men and alerted authorities.

Hanna reportedly complained to his supervisors, but did not get additional hours.

Another surveillance clip shows the man walking out of the resort with a cash drawer.

The suspect was caught on surveillance camera early Friday morning entering the lobby of the Zota Beach Resort in Longboat Key, located about an hour southwest of Tampa. The witness recalled Hanna’s mannerisms, including how he walked and turned.

The case remains under investigation, Cumming said.

Darryl Hanna Jr., the man arrested in connection with the August 4 robbery and double homicide at the Zota Beach Resort, was for a time a part-time security guard at the resort, Police Chief Pete Cumming said today at a news conference.

“Our residents are not accustomed to this kind of violence and they won’t become accustomed to it”, Cumming said.

“This was an isolated incident, it was an ugly, awful incident and the quick resolution to that, I think, reassures our people that this is in fact a safe community and it will stay that way”, said Chief Cumming.

The murder was the first on Longboat Key in 17 years and a reward that ultimately rose to $50,000 this week was quickly established to drum up leads.

He said Carter loved to ride his bike, ride kayaks and make jewelry.

“(Hanna) was a violent criminal with the intent to commit robbery and murder”, Cumming said. “It is still under investigation”. He said Carter loved his job as a security guard.