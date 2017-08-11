Arsenal To Make Alexis Sanchez Premier League’s Highest-paid Player

However, the Sun claim Arsenal have made a breakthrough in talks and they expect the German to sign a new long-term deal that will make him the highest paid player at the club.

However, his absence from the Community Shield, coupled with Wenger’s revelation that he will miss the game against Leicester, and possibly Stoke, has further fuelled rumours over his future.

With Arsenal failing to qualify for this season’s Champions League, Sanchez has been heavily linked with a move away from The Emirates Stadium although Wenger has repeatedly said this offseason that the Chile worldwide is not for sale.

Sanchez, 28, has been strongly linked with Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City and has less than a year remaining on his contract.

The aforementioned trio were pictured training with the rest of the first-team and are likely to be involved in the match day squad for the first league game of the season.

However, Wenger said: “He’s an Arsenal player in the short term”.

Ozil’s extension will come as a huge boost to Arsene Wenger, who is also seeking to tie down the likes of Sanchez, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Aaron Ramsey to new deals.

Sanchez’s last game was the Confederations Cup final for Chile on July 2 and he was given an extended summer break.

“When you are not completely in or the players feel you are not completely in, it is hard to tell them we go (out to win)”. His initial return to training was delayed by three days, with Arsenal citing an illness, and now he is injured.