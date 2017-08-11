Arsene Wenger hopes Alexandre Lacazette can emulate Zlatan Ibrahimovic for Arsenal

Wenger concedes the premier league is more competitive than the Ligue 1, but saw Ibrahimovic carry his prolific attribute to United and wants Lacazette to do the same.

“After that, we get the efficiency”. If he can maintain that record that would be ideal for us.

“Goalscoring record is not necessarily transferable from the French League to the English league, that’s for sure”, said Wenger.

“But you could say that Ibrahimovic transferred an identical amount of goals from France to England”. In France, you have Paris that produces maybe 60 or 70% of players.

When the pre-season preparations of Arsenal began a few weeks ago, with most of the squad jetting off to Australia first and then China, it was a little bit of a surprise to see the recently signed France worldwide star Alexandre Lacazette go with them.

“They don’t like to move away usually”, Wenger added.

“After Paris, you have Lyon, which is a special place in France as they have their own mentality”. They all stay in Lyon. They are players with a special mentality and I did not know whether they wanted to move or not.

For me this explains the report by The Mirror which reveals that the French club Marseille have given up on signing the big man this summer because he does not want to go.

As well as Sanchez, Wenger could be without a number of other key players for the season-opener and had fitness concerns over Mesut Ozil, Aaron Ramsey, Shkodran Mustafi and Per Mertesacker.

“We are open to an exceptional player”, he told Sky Sports.

“At the moment I have 33 players and it’s very hard to manage such a high number on a daily basis”.

Wenger has also been impressed by another new signing, defender Sead Kolasinac, who even scored his first Arsenal goal with the equaliser against Chelsea in the Gunners’ eventual Community Shield win.

“However, just to remind you we have 33 players and they are all good players”.

“I have sympathy for him [Conte]”.

“It will be hard, with the quality of their players, their fan base and the money that they can spend, but that’s the Premier League”.

