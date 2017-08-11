Aston Villa loan Jordan Amavi to Marseille

The 23-year-old left-back joined Villa for £9million from Nice two years ago but found his first team chances limited following a knee injury.

Now, pundit Adam Virgo has taken to Twitter to suggest that a fully fit Hogan could be the man to fire Villa back to the Premier League, highlighting his pace and movement as a key reason why he can be vital for Bruce’s men this season.

He had previously undergone a medical with Spanish club Sevilla though the deal collapsed after the player supposedly failed a medial.

Jordan Amavi leaving Aston Villa to be part of Marseille’s exciting new project is a good news story in many respects.

Former France Under-21 worldwide Amavi cost £7.7m when he moved to Villa Park from Nice in July 2015 on a five-year deal but he dropped down the Villans’ pecking order and will now look to reignite his career in Ligue 1.

France Under-21 worldwide Amavi was expected to complete a move to the Liga side worth $A13.2 million before the deal fell apart, much to the ire of Villa owner Tony Xia.

He is head coach Rudi Garcia’s fifth signing of the close-season, joining forward Valere Germain, defender Adil Rami, goalkeeper Steve Mandanda and midfielder Luiz Gustavo at the Stade Velodrome as Marseille bid to reach the Champions League for the first time since 2013.