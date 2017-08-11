Atlanta Falcons: Pre-season Game One Notes

The Falcon’s young defense looked as fast as advertised and should continue to take steps forward both in the regular season and through-out the next few games.

“It was just about me competing, doing what I love to do”, he said. With back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons in 2015 and 2016, Freeman became the first running back drafted by the Falcons to accomplish that feat since Jamal Anderson in 1996 and 1997. Freeman had 13 total touchdowns.

“We’ve got guys on our team who our coaches trust – you know, put the ball in certain guys’ hands in crunch-time situations”, Freeman said. Coach Dan Quinn has a lot of excitement about these matches. His agent, Kristin Campbell, caused a bit of a stir by first raising the prospect of a lucrative extension the week of the Super Bowl, in which the Falcons squandered a 28-3 lead and lost in overtime to the New England Patriots.

If that is indeed the case it’s a crushing blow to a player who was trending towards a major role on Miami’s defense, but instead he will have to wait until next season before playing his first defensive snap in an National Football League game, preseason or not.

In the Falcons’ 23-20 loss, Torgersen completed all five of his pass attempts for 19 yards and was sacked once. Jay Cutler (sadly) wasn’t playing for Miami yet, but another former Bears QB (backup David Fales) lined up under center on his own 1. Cutler was signed up with a one-year contract amounting to $10 million.

He then added, “Now we just gotta go get the trophy!” The defensive back covering Carroo seemingly had a better angle on the football, but the second-year wide receiver made an outstanding adjustment to make the grab.

On a team stacked with MVPs, Pro Bowlers and up-and-comers, nobody has stood out since the start of training camp more than Mohamed Sanu. Kenyan Drake led Miami rushers with 21 yards in five carries. Although the rookie did not officially register a tackle in the game, he demonstrated the speed and quickness the team is looking for out of him.