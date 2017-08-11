Audi Q2 Gains 190PS Quattro Range-Topping Version In The UK

Stop everything – Audi has released the fastest and most-powerful Q2 ever, with a 187bhp 2.0-litre petrol engine and quattro all-wheel drive.

This is also the first petrol version to be offered with Quattro all-wheel drive in the United Kingdom, joining the 150PS 2.0 TDI Quattro model in the range.

The new 2.0 TFSI produces the highest power output now available in a Q2, facilitating acceleration to 62mph from rest in 6.5 seconds – the fastest sprint time in the range.

Ensuring optimal traction and handling under any road conditions, the quattro system’s electrohydraulically actuated multi-plate clutch distributes torque continuously between the axles.

This drivetrain combo is available on S Line model, which will cost £31,760 as well as “the top-flight Edition #1”, which will require 36,750 of your hard-earned pounds.

Audi claims a combined fuel economy of 44.8 mpg United Kingdom and 144g/km of Carbon dioxide emissions in S-Line spec and 44.1mpg United Kingdom combined in conjunction with 146g/km for the Edition #1. That means LED headlights, LED interior lighting, an S line bodykit, S line interior styling with front sports seats, and 18-inch alloy wheels are included as standard. Edition #1 cars get larger 19-inch wheels, alongside a ‘black styling pack and unique interior trim.