Australia to back USA in any North Korea conflict, Turnbull says

‘We don’t want to see comments that escalate the tension, ‘ Bill English said.

Trump previously responded to the threat saying that the U.S. is ready to respond to North Korean attacks on Guam “with fire and fury like the world has never seen”, and also announced an increase in the spending on anti-missile systems amid escalating tensions with Pyongyang.

‘Australia is our only formal ally and if the situation did develop into armed conflict we would assess our options at the time, ‘ he told Sky News in a statement.

Reflecting on joint counterterrorism initiatives and the shared North Korea threat, Vice President Pence and Prime Minister Turnbull reaffirmed the enduring bonds, deep friendship, and close alliance between the United States and Australia.

“So be very, very clear on that”.

Mr English wouldn’t be drawn on what any New Zealand contribution could be. “If there’s an attack on the US, the ANZUS Treaty would be invoked and Australia would come to the aid of the United States, as America would come to our aid if we were attacked”.

On Friday afternoon, English dismissed speculation about what any potential military action might look like as “hypothetical”.

‘While there’s been an escalation in rhetoric there isn’t any indication that military action is going to occur’.

“If there was any military action at all we would consider our contribution on its merits”.

In another statement citing a different military spokesman, North Korea also said it could carry out a pre-emptive operation if the United States showed signs of provocation.

The Prime Minister has already discussed the issue in a telephone conversation with US Vice President Mike Pence, whom he assured that Australia’s commitment to support the US is “rock-solid”.

“Maybe it wasn’t tough enough”.

Former Australian prime minster John Howard invoked the ANZUS treaty for the first time in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks against NY and Washington.

Intelligence analysts have been shocked by the fast development of North Korea’s nuclear weapons program.

Mr Turnbull discussed North Korea’s behaviour with US Vice-President Mike Pence overnight, calling it “the most risky flashpoint in the world today”.

“The reason for that is that THAAD is created to provide protection for relatively small areas against short to intermediate range missiles”.

Turnbull expressed confidence that diplomatic pressures and sanctions would “bring the [North Korean] regime to its senses in a peaceful manner”.

After invoking ANZUS in 2001, Howard said Australia would consult with the USA and consider any requests “within the limits of its capability”.

“After many years of failure, countries are coming together to finally address the dangers posed by North Korea”.

A month later, the government committed Australian troops to the US-led invasion of Afghanistan.