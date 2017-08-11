Australian Idol Paulini faces jail time for bribing a government official

Fiji Born Australian singer Paulini Curuenavuli has been allegedly caught bribing a government employee under investigation for links to a bikie gang.

The ABC reports she allegedly paid an undisclosed amount of money to an employee of the Roads and Maritime Services for the licence.

Ms Vaifale, 27, was identified as a suspect in the investigation by NSW Police’s Strike Force Tombolo after it was discovered she was supplying people, including Rebel bikies, with fake drivers’ licences, according to court documents.

She was served with a court attendance notice on June 30, two weeks ahead of her performance at the final State of Origin match in Brisbane on July 12.

The 34-year-old, who rose to fame in 2003 after finishing fourth on the first season of Australian Idol, faces one charge of corruptly giving a benefit for an agent and will appear in Mount Druitt Local Court next week.

It is not suggested that Ms Curuenavuli had any involvement in any bikie activities. She no longer works for the department.

Curuenavuli is now in Brisbane playing the role of Rachel Marron in The Bodyguard Musical, a character made famous by Whitney Houston who starred alongside Kevin Costner in the hit 1990’s film.

Curuenavuli’s agent has been contacted for comment.